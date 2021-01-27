Man charged in shooting his wife given a true bill of indictment

LAURINBURG — The man who investigators say shot his wife in their apartment on Jan. 13 has been charged with true bills of indictment in the case.

Kaid Mohamed Morshed, 77, of Terrace Circle was arrested on Jan. 13 after Laurinburg police responded to his apartment in reference to a person shot early that morning. Morhsed’s wife was unresponsive and transferred to an out-of-area medical facility where she remains in critical condition.

“The matter was presented to the Scotland County Grand Jury on Monday which returned true bills of indictment charging Mr. Morshed with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and one count of discharging a firearm within the city limits,” said Clerk of Courts Philip McRae. “The matter is scheduled for a hearing in Scotland County Superior Court on Feb. 22.”

During his first appearance in court, Morshed was given a $3 million bond and McRae stated at the time the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Morshed.

The Exchange will continue to follow this story and provide additional details when more is released.

