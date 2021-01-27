A collision of two terrific cookie recipes

Who can argue the deliciousness of chocolate chip cookies or debate the scrumptiousness of peanut butter cookies? Few, if any.

So what happens when you allow those two cookie recipes to collide in your mixing bowl? Serendipity is what.

The following recipe will allow you to create a cookie that everyone will enjoy. Serve them up with a glass of ice-cold milk, and you’ll be in heaven.

***

Ingredients …

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large egg whites

1 large egg

12 ounces all-purpose flour (about 2-2/3 cups)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup semisweet chocolate mini chips

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350°.

Combine the first eight ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth.

Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Add flour mixture to peanut butter mixture, stirring just until combined.

Stir in mini chips.

Drop dough by tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart on two baking sheets.

Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until golden.

Cool on a wire rack.

This recipe is provided as part of NFP’s holiday cookbook through Champion Media.