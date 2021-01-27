Larceny

LAURINBURG — A report from St. Andrews University to the Laurinburg Police Department stated that, on Tuesday, unknown persons had stolen two 65-inch TVs valued at $1,800 from a classroom during the night.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that their 2010 Toyota Tundra was taken and a credit card account was opened in their name. There are two persons of interest in the case and it’s still under investigation.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had taken out a $1,500 small business loan in the victim’s name and did not repay it. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that they were tricked into removing $1,500 and giving it to two females. One of the females appeared to be in their 70s while the other appeared to be in their 40s; both wore masks and wigs. The case is under investigation.