Southeast Regional Airport to meet Thursday

LAURINBURG — The Southeast Regional Airport Authority will hold its regular meeting on Thursday.

“The Airport Authority meets the fourth Thursday of each month at noon,” said Seth Hatchell, assistant director at SRAA. “Under normal circumstances, the meeting is held in the conference room of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport terminal building. However, to allow for proper social distancing the meeting has been moved to the large conference room of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation building.

According to Hatchell, prior to the pandemic, the community was more than welcome to attend.

“Now, we try to limit the number of individuals attending to 10 or less,” said Hatchell. “To allow for this, we will often have individuals enter for their report to the board and then leave upon conclusion. At this time, we do not have any virtual options; however, all meetings are recorded and minutes are public record.”

Hatchell also stated the airport management will be looking to present a few key items to the Airport Authority during tomorrow’s meeting.

“The first is a resolution of appreciation for former Commissioner Ella Morris,” said Hatchell. “Ms. Morris faithfully served on the former Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission for 22 years.

“The pursuit of a Foreign Trade Zone has been on the Airport Authority’s priority list,” continued Hatchell. “The assistant director will be updating the board on various meetings between airport management, current FTZ site administrators and consulting firms. Thirdly the Southeast Regional Airport Authority is looking into the potential of purchasing additional land. This will add yet another asset to the surrounding industrial park.”

