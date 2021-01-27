School board talks about parent survey

LAURINBURG — It’s almost 50/50 between parents who want to send their children back to school and those who want to keep them at home.

Previously, the Scotland County Board of Education asked for Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valarie Williams to resend a survey to get see not only if parents had changed their minds but also to give more parents the option to respond to the survey.

“Upon reopening the survey, we did receive 1,862 either updates or first responders,” Williams said. “What we found when we filtered the data there was a minimum change from last month’s results.”

A total of 5,303 parents took the survey, with 2,748 claiming they would want their children back in the building if allowed and 2,557 wanting to keep their students at home. The final percentage of parents wanting to send their students back to school was 51.8%, while those wishing to allow their students to remain remote was 48.2%.

“In the majority of the cases, the percent you’re looking at that want to return is 45% to 55%,” Williams said. “Which is basically that same data we presented; we didn’t see any drastic changes. The push to re-open the survey did give the schools the opportunity to receive more responses from parents.”

If the board does decide to return students to the classroom, which will be discussed on Feb. 22, it would be a hybrid model.

The hybrid model would bring 50% of students back in the building and would be set up in A and B day, with A students going Monday and Tuesday and B students going Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being fully remote for all students.

Parents would also have the option of sending their students back for the two days or keeping them remote and parents who did send their students back would have the option to allow them to return to remote learning. Parents who chose to keep their students remote, however, would not be allowed to have their students return to the building until the next nine-weeks.

No further action was taken on the survey or for returning to school.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]