Rotary Club meets, welcomes three new members

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club of Laurinburg spent Tuesday’s Zoom meeting by welcoming three new members and hearing a little background on each.

John McLaurin, president of the club, opened by saying that the local organization has lost a total of 10 members since July.

“It’s a sad thing to know these members have passed on,” he said, “but we are excited to welcome three new members.”

Those three new members are:

— Charlie Wallace

“I appreciate being able to be a part of this organization,” the Laurinburg native said. “The beauty of this town and organization, to me, is that I can relate to many of those here and their families.”

Wallace’s parents started and operated Wallace Trucking Co. for 54 years until its closing in 2016. He is now the Junior State Farm agent in Scotland County under fellow Rotary member Danny Caddell.

“I’m very excited about and look forward to serving people’s needs here in Scotland County and in South Carolina,” Wallace said. “And someday I hope to be able to fill Danny’s shoes, though I’m not sure that’s even possible.”

Wallace is a member of First United Methodist Church.

— Takeda LeGrand

“I don’t have any ties to Scotland County, but I do have about 5,000 children here that I’m now responsible for,” the new superintendent of Scotland County Schools said.

LeGrand grew up in Wadesboro in Anson County and comes to Scotland County from Montgomery County, where she served with the Rotary Club there, including as its president.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this club,” she said. “I believe firmly in what Rotary stands for. It truly is a ‘service above self’ organization (and) its causes are all near and dear to my heart.

“I’m a better person and leader because of Rotary,” LeGrand added.

— Will Miller

“I’m from East Tennessee originally, but changed my support to the light blue after attending The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,” he said.

Miller is now the director of sales at Scotia Village.

“I am super honored to be a part of that team,” he said. “And I love this area because of how pretty it is — though there is a concern about all the trash along the roadways.

“But I love being a part of this group and look forward to being able to gather maskless sometime soon.”

The Rotary Club will meet again by Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

