Optimist to open registration for sports

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg is hoping to get youth back into Optimist Park this summer for baseball and softball.

The club will be opening registration next week via a link on its Facebook page to allow organizers to gauge how many are interested in playing this year.

“Nothing is set in stone,” said Club President Chuck Witmore. “We’re having our meeting in late February to make our final decision but we wanted to open up the registration just to see what the number could be because with COVID concerns parents might not want to have their kids playing.”

Witmore added they are wanting to stay optimistic and are going to do everything they can to have those youths who are interested back on the field this year.

“If we do move forward with having a season it wouldn’t begin in April like it usually does and will probably be pushed back to May,” Witmore said. “But nothing has been finalized yet.”

All children who participate in the Optimist ball program don’t pay anything, from registration to uniform costs it doesn’t cost parents anything to put their children through the program.

For updates on the programs and for the link when registration goes live, visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Laurinburg.

