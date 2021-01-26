Partners in Ministry to hold plate sale in February

LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry will be holding a plate sale next month, offering two options for lunch or dinner.

“We will be serving plates from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 5,” said Carolyn Banks, SYSTEM After-School Program director. “It will be completely drive-thru due to COVID.

“Those choosing to come buy plates will have a choice of a chicken plate which will have a half grilled chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, hush-puppies, a dessert and a drink,” added Banks. “The second option is a collard sandwich served with fatback or ham, candied yams, a desert and a drink.”

Banks further stated, there will be signs as well as staff outside of Saint Luke United Methodist Church directing participants in the correct direction.

“Delivery will be available,” said Banks. “However, it is only available for 10 plates or more and will need to be pre-ordered no later than Feb. 2.”

To place an order or for additional information on Naming Opportunities or other donations, please contact Partners in Ministry by phone at 910-277-3355. For more information, residents can also send emails to [email protected]

Saint Luke United Methodist Church is located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

According to Banks, the money they raise is going to help their capital campaign, which is raising money for their Community Education Center.

“SYSTEM After-School Program is raising $10,000 for Partners In Ministry’s Community Education Center,” said Melba McCallum. “We thank our supporters over the last thirteen years.

“Through comprehensive activities and services, PIM reaches thousands of individuals each year, but the ripple effect reaches countless others who come in contact with our participants,” continued McCallum. “While these programs have been highly successful and have grown dramatically over the last years, the organization is severely challenged by a lack of sufficient space as it continues to address these critical needs.

The new education center, according to McCallum, is much needed.

“Given our dramatic increase in the number of people we serve, we have outgrown our current facilities and are faced with expanding our impact to reach the most vulnerable, our children and youth,” said McCallum. “Consequently, we will build a new Community Education Center on our 11-acre debt-free campus.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]