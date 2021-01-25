SHCS runs out of COVID-19 vaccines

“Because there is a global demand for a vaccine, the need for this vaccine is greater than what can be produced right now. There will be weeks that we run out of the vaccine. We receive weekly doses of vaccine. We got notice this week for the shipment of the vaccine next week. We are currently scheduling four weeks out. There will be times that we will have to reschedule vaccinations because of the national shortages of the vaccine.” — Kathie Cox

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital is not taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at this time because it has run out of the state-appropriated allocations. None are scheduled to arrive this week.

According to David L. Pope, chief operating officer, steps are being taken to receive additional vaccines.

“We are in direct and regular contact with several officials from the Division of Public Health in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” said Pope. “The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regularly sends out communication and hosts conference calls to share information.

“Allocation decisions are made on a weekly basis by the state and include all organizations which are eligible to receive vaccine doses,” added Pope.

Pope stated the hospital is regularly communicating local and regional partners in order to both advocate for increased future allotments as well as determining if there are unused doses that might be prioritized for Scotland County.

As of Monday, Scotland Memorial Hospital has administered 1,255 first doses and 120 second doses.

“There is no restriction on North Carolinians going outside their county to receive the vaccine as well,” added Pope. “That being said, most surrounding counties are in the same situation as Scotland County, having not been allotted additional vaccines for the week of Jan 25. When the state releases a sufficient supply of vaccines, Scotland Health will be able to provide 2,000 vaccinations per week to our community.

As Pope continued, he stated communication from the state indicates their allocation formula takes into account COVID Vaccine Management System (CVMS) recorded doses because that is their only method of reporting to CDC and they are being told that future allocations will be impacted by lack of first dose administrations.

“They also indicated any facilities that are showing less than 40% of vaccines administered in CVMS were automatically set to zero,” said Pope.

“The state indicated that they are working to move to a more steady-state allocation, but they know that it will be less than facilities’ capacity to administer because the current supply of vaccinations to North Carolina remains lower than demand for the vaccine,” added Pope.

Scotland County Health Department

The Health Department has seen a total of 3,097 COVID cases of county residents since March and, of those, 2,851 have recovered.

“We have had 63 Deaths,” said Kathie Cox, health educator for the SCHD, “and we currently have 184 known active cases.

“The SCHD has administered nearly 400 vaccines to date since Jan. 6,” added Cox.

The Health Department is still currently taking appointments for residents wishing to receive the vaccine.

“Our call center is still scheduling appointments Monday through Friday, 9 a.m until noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Cox. “We currently have appointments scheduled out to Feb. 19.

“We will back-fill appointments that become available, but please expect a wait for your appointment,” added Cox.

Cox also stated the county is still currently in Phase 1b of the vaccinations.

“This means that medical providers and people aged 65 and up are eligible,” said Cox. “This vaccine is being provided by the Federal Government so you can get vaccinated anywhere. However, you will need to get the second dose at the location you received your first.

”Because there is a global demand for a vaccine, the need for this vaccine is greater than what can be produced right now,” continued Cox. “There will be weeks that we run out of the vaccine. We receive weekly doses of vaccine. We got notice this week for the shipment of the vaccine next week. We are currently scheduling four weeks out. There will be times that we will have to reschedule vaccinations because of the national shortages of the vaccine.”

Cox added, vaccination is the best way to fight this global pandemic, vaccination is the best way to get back to work, to school, to church, to spending time with family and friends.

“I think most residents are eager to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and are looking for the quickest way possible to receive theirs,” said Cox. “This is why the Health Department and the Hospital are working hand in hand to give as many people the vaccine as we can.

”Please visit Scotland County Health Department’s Facebook page or Scotland County’s website for additional information or resources,” continued Cox. “This situation is changing. The guidance on eligibility for the vaccine and even the availability of weekly doses is changing. The Health Department and the Hospital are working together with the State to provide this life-saving vaccine as quickly as possible.”

To contact the Scotland County Health Department, call 1-910-277-2440.

