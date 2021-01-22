‘Shots fired’ calls go up drastically in 2020

LAURINBURG — In 2020, the Laurinburg Police Department responded to more than 21,000 calls for service, and out of those, 724 were “shots fired” calls.

While the department had a 0.6% decrease in the number of service calls from the previous year, the calls for shots fired increased significantly. According to the Capt. Chris Young, the 724 shots fired calls in 2020 were 304 more than in 2019.

In 2020, there were 115 incident reports filed with the police departments, which are the reports from property damage due to gunfire or locating an injured person. The number is also increased from 2019, when there had been 55 incident reports.

“Of the incident reports filed, there are six incident reports still under investigation from 2019 and 2020,” Young said.

April had the highest number of reports, with nine shootings occurring over a single weekend, causing many in the community to voice concerns. The LPD did increase patrols in the areas that saw an increase in gun violence.

While the weekend of shootings didn’t lead to any deaths, there were several homicides in the city limits at other times.

In May there were two homicides — on May 17, 33-year-old Christopher Flowers was killed after the vehicle he was a passenger in was shot at multiple times. Webster Dionte Smith, 28, of Maxton, was arrested for the murder.

On May 27, 37-year-old Nekeia Lavette Whittington suffered a gunshot wound and later died from her injuries. After investigating, officers with the LPD found that Whittington had been joined by her son, 21-year-old Tiquan Reheim McDonald of Rowland, her daughter, 20-year-old Tiquashia Dna McNeil of Rowland, and her sister, 41-year-old Sheronda LaToya Shaw of Chestnut Street in Laurinburg. The group had been following a 29-year-old woman and attempted to block her into her driveway when McDonald and Shaw began to fire at the vehicle. Whittington was struck with a projectile during that time.

McDonald, McNeil and Shaw were all later arrested.

In September, officers found Brian Eugene Gibson, 48, of Kinlaw drive deceased from a gunshot wound in his vehicle on Sept. 3. The following day James Clark Gales, 74, was found under his carport with a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries and Justin Jermaine Ellison, 30, of Wilson Street was arrested for the murder.

On Oct. 2, 22-year-old Christian Covington of Kinston Street was found laying on the ground behind a vacant residence on Biggs Street with a gunshot wound. Covington died from the injury.

Throughout the year, the LPD asked for the community’s help to solve not only the shootings but other crime-related issues.

“We understand that members of the community are scared to talk,” Lt. Jeremy White said in August. “But we want everyone to know that, if we work together, we can get these criminals out of our communities so that no one has to worry in their own homes.”

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide the number of shootings that occurred in 2020. But from those reported to The Exchange, there were more than 10 shooting incidents with three being homicides.

