SCC announces honor students

PINEHURST — Sandhills Community College recently recognized Scotland County students who distinguished themselves by earning grades that place them on the honors lists for the Fall Semester 2020.

— Sandhills Community College congratulated Stephen Nelms of Laurinburg for his diligent work and admirable effort during fall semester. He is on the 2020 Fall Semester President’s List. Sandhills Community College students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average with 12 or more semester hours of college-level work were placed on the President’s List for the fall semester of 2020.

— Sandhills Community College congratulates James Quick of Gibson for his diligent work and admirable effort during fall semester. He is on the 2020 Fall Semester Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is made up of students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a C, and took 12 or more semester hours of college-level work.

In other news …

The Spring2 semester begins on Feb. 8. Spring2 is a 12-week semester with the same course credits as a 16-week semester. Most courses are online. New students can apply online and the College will assist you with registration. Orientation will be online. Current Students can register for Spring2 classes by using Self-Service, visiting their advisor, or texting “REG” to 910-585-6064. The financial aid application deadline is February 1, and the last day to pay is Feb. 5.

Fast Track classes take five weeks to complete, are online, and credits will transfer to most colleges and universities. An Associate in Arts degree can be obtained through Fast Track. To learn more, go to sandhills.edu/fasttrack/.

Continuing Education classes begin on various dates. Faster training leading to careers in healthcare, manufacturing, construction, public safety, and more can be found in the Continuing Education section of the College’s website.