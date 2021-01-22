Parks and Recreation gearing up for spring sports, foot-golf

LAURINBURG — As spring approaches, the hope of spring sports comes with it.

According to Bryan Graham, director of Scotland County Parks and Recreation, the fields are now open for those who are wishing to begin practicing.

“The public is more than welcome to use our field space for recreational activities,” said Graham. “However, each Tuesday night we turn on the lights for those that cannot make it during the day.”

While spring sports often bring to mind baseball, soccer and early football, Parks and Recreation is introducing something new soon: foot-golf.

“Foot-golf is a recreational activity that is a mixture of golf and soccer,” said Graham. “Each player uses a soccer ball and kicks the ball to a hole/target. The number of kicks is counted following each hole completed and the lowest number of kicks is the better score.

“The sport doesn’t have an age restriction and is family-friendly,” continued Graham. “The closest foot golf course is located on Fort Bragg and the sport has 11 registered courses around the state. We feel that we are at the forefront of a sport that will expand over the next few years and can create tourism opportunities for Scotland County.”

The foot-golf course will be open to the public to play in their leisure time without the need for registration once Parks and Recreation finalizes everything.

“We plan on playing spring baseball and softball,” said Graham. “The ages for baseball will be 4 through 15, tee-ball through Babe Ruth. The ages for softball will be 6 through 15, coach pitch through fast-pitch.

“We cannot say for sure if these leagues will play due to COVID-19 but we will market and register participants in the hopes of playing,” added Graham.

Registration will be online and over the telephone. Residents wishing to register or who would like more information can call 910-277-2585.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.