Carolina Hearts moving to larger location

LAURINBURG — Carolina Hearts Homecare will soon be getting a new location.

Carolina Hearts, which provides high-quality in-home care services to Scotland County and surrounding counties, is moving to the former Subs-N-Cream building located at 1025 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, hopefully by the end of the month.

Assistant Agency Director Jonathon Lewis said that the bigger space is going to allow for more training and more options for the community.

“Once we’re able to allow people inside the building we’re going to have a family room, which will be open for us to discuss with families what options are available to them,” Lewis said. “We also are going to have a dementia training room with computers to educate families on the disease, since it’s one of our specialties. There are only seven or eight dementia specialists in the state and we have one so we’ll be able to provide that to our families.”

Lewis added that, with the new building, Carolina Hearts hopes to be an even bigger asset in the community.

“We want to be a hub for the community,” Lewis said. “We want to be there for the elderly in the community as well as their families. Anyone who has any homecare questions we want them to come to us.”

Carolina Hearts has been operating in Laurinburg in 2005 and a satellite location in Rockingham. While the company is looking forward to moving into its new home, Lewis said they’re really focusing on hiring right now as well.

“We’re having a lot of families who are taking their loved ones out of nursing homes and are wanting homecare options,” Lewis said. “So we’re constantly trying to get caregivers to come and work with us.”

To apply for open positions those interested can do so at Carolina Hearts website at www.carolinaheartshomecare.com.

