GETTING CLOSER

LAURINBURG — For the first time since 2018, the future of the North Fire Station can finally be seen.

At Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols gave an update on the station and what’s next.

“We finally got FEMA’s stamp-off about a month and a half back,” Nichols said. “In line with that we were able to hire our design team and we had our kick-off meeting with our fire chief and staff. with Creech and Associates last week.”

Nichols did ask the council to approve setting up a capital project ordinance for the fire station. Capital project ordinances are set up for projects that will take several fiscal years so the funds are already set aside.

“In this capital project ordinance it’s zero city, property tax, sales tax funds, any city funds,” Nichols said. “It’s the $1.25 million GoldenLEAF grant that we received and in the final total that FEMA is going to give us for this project it’s $135,897 … all this does is take this pot of money and sets up a capital project ordinance because it definitely will be a multi-year project.”

The council vote unanimously to move forward in setting up the capital project ordinance.

While talking with the design team, Nichols said he told them that the money they have now is how much can be spent.

“They know the timing we’ve had to sit back for basically two years dealing with the FEMA process to get this site approved,” Nichols said. “FEMA is out of the way and now we can move forward.”

The tentative timeline moving forward will see concepts for the station coming to council through March and the cost of construction through May. Open bids for the project will hopefully happen at the end of July. Nichols added with the weather as it’s been for the past several years, the construction process will take around a year to complete.

Expected to be housed at the new North Fire Station are: Engine 11, Tanker 12, Ladder 1, Rescue 2, Brush 1 and a support unit trailer.

Looking back

The North Fire Station suffered damage during Hurricane Florence in September 2018 when several feet of water entered the station from the nearby Leith Creek. Even after the water receded the floors of the station were caked in mud and filled with debris that had made its way in.

Since the flood, the city has discussed several options for the fire station, which had been the main headquarters for the fire department. The options included fixing the current station or building a new one and the city council voted to move forward with building the new station — which won’t cost anything to the taxpayers.

In 2019 the city was given grants from GoldenLeaf for a total of $1.25 million but despite having the grant money, the city had to jump through hoops with FEMA before beginning the project.

Before FEMA would grant the city the funding for the rebuilding of the new station, the location had to be chosen and environmental tests had to be done on the site.

Council voted in early 2020 to move forward with the new fire station being located on Aberdeen Road on land that was owned by the Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation. At the time Nichols explained why that location had been selected.

“Where this property is located, it’s actually in between two Piedmont Natural Gas pipelines that run out there,” Nichols said. “So it’s really unusable property for industrial recruitment or development … before we moved any further with environmental studies or brought it to the EDC we wanted to see what councils’ thoughts were or if there were any locations you wanted us to look at.”

The location will increase the fire stations reach into more of the rural end of the area as well which would help fire insurance for those outside the city of Laurinburg.

In October, Nichols spoke to the council about the last hurdle the city would have to jump through after FEMA approved the environmental assessment.

“We had to display it for public comment period for 30 days,” Nichols said. “We had no public comment period for it, so if we get through that 30 days and there’s nothing that we hear from the public then we’ll have FEMA stamped off, checked off and we can move forward.”

The City Council will continue to discuss the North Fire Station and in future meetings will see the designs and layouts of the station.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.