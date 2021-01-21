Valentine’s Day goodies will be available by delivery

LAURINBURG —With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it may be a good time to know what options are available to help make the day special for your loved ones.

Lisa McLean Grooms, who is also referred to as The Cake Lady by many, is offering some extra sweet options in the form of Valentine’s day goodies.

“Does your Valentine love chocolate and strawberries,” asked Grooms, “Well, I have the solution — how about either chocolate-dipped strawberries, a chocolate layer cake, or how about both?”

Grooms will be selling the chocolate dipped strawberries for $2 each.

“These are large berries,” said Grooms. “I will also have a four-pack available for $8, a six-pack available for $12, and a dozen for $24.

An old-fashioned chocolate layer cake topped with chocolate-dipped strawberries will be $70.

“I will also be offering fresh strawberry cake for $45,” said Grooms. “Medium fresh fruit vases with chocolate dipped fruit will also be available for $40. The large fresh fruit basket with Chocolate dipped fruit will be $70.

“All cakes will be made fresh as well as the fruit and strawberries will be dipped fresh,” added Grooms.

Grooms requests all orders be placed by Feb. 8.

“Deliveries will be on Friday and Saturday before Valentine’s Day as well as Sunday, Feb. 14,” said Grooms. “There will be no home deliveries.”

There will be no charge for deliveries within city limits.

“Deliveries outside of city limits will have an additional charge,” said Grooms. “All first responders and city workers i.e. Sheriff’s Department, Police Department, EMT, etc. can have free delivery to other parts of the county.”

Grooms will accept cash, cash app ($TheCakeLady4) with an additional $1.00 charge, Facebook messenger, or square for credit cards. She will not be accepting checks.

To contact Grooms for more information or to place an order call 910-361-6031 or email her at [email protected] She can also be reached through Facebook Messenger.

Out in Gibson

The Southern Way Restaurant in Gibson will also be offering chocolate-covered strawberries as well as other goodies.

According to the owner, Ray Herring, supplies are limited so residents interested in them should order as soon as possible.

“We will be taking orders until Feb. 10.,” said Herring. “They will be ready Feb. 13, we will update you guys where you can pick them up or we can deliver for $5 extra in Scotland County.”

To place orders or to ask for more information, residents can call the restaurant at 910-607-4057 or message them on Facebook Messenger.

“Chocolate covered strawberries are $15 per dozen,” said Herring. “We will not be doing half dozens this year.

“You can order them all dark chocolate or all white chocolate or half dark and half white,” added Herring. “White mini chocolate bombs will be available four for $10 or one for $3.”

Bombs can be ordered in white chocolate or dark chocolate as well.

The Southern Way will also be hosting a Valentine’s steak dinner.

“We will be offering dine-in or carryout,” said Herring. “Rib-eye steak dinner for two will only cost $40.

The meal includes two 12oz rib-eyes, your choice of two sides, two rolls and two beverages.

Herring will be taking reservations, however he stated walk-ins are also welcome.

“We still have to live our lives even during the pandemic,” said Herring. “I have owned the restaurant for three years now and every year we have offered a Valentine’s dinner. My daughters are the ones selling the strawberries, but we advertise through here to help support them.

“All the money they raise from the strawberries and bombs goes towards their school cost,” added Herring.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.