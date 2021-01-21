2021 election season won’t kick off until July

LAURINBURG — After a tumultuous election year in 2020, the election season for 2021 won’t kick off for another six months. Even then, the November election is expected to be mild.

According to Dell Parker, director of Scotland County Board of Elections, candidate filing will begin at noon on Monday, July 26, and run through noon on Aug. 13.

“There will not be a primary, as all odd number years are for municipal elections,” she added. “Scotland County municipal elections are nonpartisan single plurality, which basically means the candidate with the most votes wins the seat.”

Parker said, however, with this being the year following a federal decennial census, the municipalities must complete their redistricting by the third business day before the opening of the filing period, which will be Wednesday, July 21. If a municipality determines that it will not be possible to adopt the redistricting changes by this date, they may adopt a resolution delaying the election.

Each of Scotland County’s municipalities will have elected officials who will be deciding whether to run for re-election this year. They include:

Laurinburg

— Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, District 1

— Councilman James Garby Jr., at-large seat

— Councilman Drew Williamson, District 2

East Laurinburg

— Mayor Marshall Stevens

— Commissioner Virginina “Gail” Chavis

— Commissioner Tyresa Haywood

— Commissioner Ralph Scott/Terry Godwin

Gibson

— Mayor Eric Stubbs

— Commissioner Marjorie Whitlock

— Commissioner Adam Liles

— One vacant seat

Wagram

— Mayor Milton Farmer

— Councilwoman Berbice Gorham

— Councilman Hyner Massey Jr.

— Councilman Robert McLaughlin

Maxton

— Commissioner Virgil Hutchinson

— Commissioner Victor Womack Sr.

