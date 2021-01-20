Local courthouse will show signs of opening

LAURINBURG — Although an order issued last week by Chief Justice Paul Newby gives county officials across the state the green light to reopen their courthouse, Scotland County will be taking a measured approach.

“Many folks cite this order to stand for the proposition that the courts have fully reopened,” said Clerk of Courts Philip McRae. “It is expected that local courts will now operate much more regularly, but to say they have fully reopened is an exaggeration.”

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, then-Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered that each judicial district develop plans to address the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, most, if not all county courthouses were either restricted to the public or closed entirely, allowing online and telephone contact only.

“Justice Newby must have felt the time was right to restore control to local officials on the scene rather than a one-size-fits-all, statewide approach,” McRae said. “Many of the recommendations made by Justice Beasley were retained, such as wearing masks, social distancing, remote access, etc.”

He added that the decisions about such things as scheduling and logistics will now be tailored by Senior Resident Supreme County Judge Stephan Futrell and Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson.

“Some provisions will be made on a case-by-case basis within the discretion of the trial judge,” McRae said.

“Other factors are involved as well,” he added. “For example, directives from the Center for Disease Control and the governor’s office must be factored into any equation.”

While Newby’s order extends COVID-related restrictions — such as a requirement that face masks be worn and allowing for virtual court hearings — it also permits others to expire, including a ban on jury trials and discouragement of in-person meetings.

“We have a constitutional guarantee that the courts shall be open and that ‘justice shall be administered without favor, denial, or delay,’” Andrew Heath, the new director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, told Carolina Journal this week. “Our state courts are essential and perform a variety of functions that secure the rights of all North Carolinians.

“The dangers posed by COVID-19 remain serious,” Heath added. “Local courthouse leadership assess the threat of COVID-19 every day, so this order empowers them to tailor preventative measures to meet their specific local challenges.”

