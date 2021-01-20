LREMC awards $20,000 to area teachers through Bright Ideas Grant Program

PEMBROKE — Lumber River EMC recently announced the 2020 Bright Ideas Grant recipients. LREMC is investing more than $20,000 in local school systems to help teachers fund innovative academic projects for their students.

For more than 25 years, LREMC has helped light up learning in K-12 classrooms. The grants are awarded annually by the cooperative for projects that improve classroom instruction and utilize innovative teaching methods. Teachers from various disciplines, including music, art, history, reading, science, technology, math, and engineering, submit projects for consideration.

Projects must provide ongoing benefits to students, seek to achieve clearly defined goals and learning objectives, use innovative and creative teaching methods, and have measurable results evaluated upon completion.

Applications are accepted by LREMC each year from April through September. Winning proposals are selected in a blind evaluation process by an independent panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2021.

“The students are the real beneficiaries of the Bright Ideas Grant,” said Shawn Hunt, LREMC interim CEO. “We are committed to improving the lives of students in our communities by helping improve the quality of education they have access to.”

LREMC 2020 Bright Ideas winners:

Syliva Beckham, Seventy-First Classical Middle

Kim Brown, Sycamore Lane Elementary

Laura Ashley Clark, Pembroke Middle

Matthew Jackson, Scurlock Elementary

Donna Pope, John Griffin Middle

Joanna Powell, Tanglewood Elementary

Vernon Walworth, Hoke County High

Cindy Ward, Piney Grove Elementary

Rhonda Willoughby, Southeastern Academy