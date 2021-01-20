Cheesy popcorn bread a tasty twist

It’s another big football weekend, and you’ve got a few buddies or family members coming to watch. They are all bringing something, but they’ll also be expecting you to provide a dish with a WOW factor.

Cheesy popcorn bread could be it.

Popcorn is the secret ingredient to this tasty, cheesy cornbread.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups popped popcorn

1 cup yellow corn meal

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup 2% milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup shredded jack or pepper jack cheese

1 can (4 ounces) mild, diced green chilies, drained, optional

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Process the popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground.

Pour ground popcorn into a large bowl and stir in corn meal, sugar, baking powder and salt until blended.

Beat egg, milk and vegetable oil together in a small bowl and stir into popcorn mixture just until blended.

Scatter cheese and chilies, if desired, over batter and stir just until evenly distributed.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes or until lightly browned at edges and tester comes out clean.

Cut into squares to serve.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.