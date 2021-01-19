Girl Scout cookies are here

LAURINBURG — It’s that time of year again when those cute little girls dressed in green or brown begin selling those popular and often described as delicious cookies.

“Cookie sales started Saturday at 9 a.m.,” said Kathy McCallum, local Girl Scout leader. “The sale will run through March 6.”

Girl Scout troops are trying to keep things as normal as possible — with safety precautions in mind.

“There will be a few booths set up in the community, but not like in the past,” said McCallum. “You can always go to www.nccoastalpines.org, select cookies and then the cookie finder, which will tell you where booths are.

“We have COVID restrictions in place to protect our girls and customers,” added McCallum.

Buying cookies, according to McCallum, does not just satisfy the tastebuds, they help keep troops operating.

“Cookie funding helps troops continue to operate by allowing us to obtain supplies,” said McCallum, “and helps fund our outings as well as possible other needs which may arise to help the troop.”

McCallum also added, as far as meetings go, most of the troops are holding virtual meetings in place of their usual in-person meetings.

“All cookies are $5 a box,” said McCallum. “Thank you to those who have supported our cookie sales in the past and thank you to those of you who continue to support our girls.”

JJ Melton can be reached at