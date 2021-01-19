COVID-19 vaccine is in phase 1B

Laurinburg — According to a press release on Tuesday, with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine came many questions.

“Not the least of which is ‘How much is it going to cost’,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County. “With Phase 1B set to start this week, making the vaccine available to individuals 65 and over, it is important for everyone to know the vaccine will not cost them anything from the Scotland County Health Department.”

According to the press release, the Scotland County Health Department will ask residents to bring an insurance card if they have one but if they don’t have insurance please remember the vaccine is free from the health department.

“Scotland County Health Department is charging insurance companies an administration fee of $25 and using state and federal funds for everyone who does not have insurance,” said Robinson. “By charging the administration fee to insurance companies it allows the health department to maximize the state and federal funds.

“If you want a vaccine, it will be free at the health department,” re-emphasized Robinson.