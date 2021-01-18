Foundation is offering healthcare scholarships

LAURINBURG — Local high school students interested in pursuing a career in health care have several scholarship opportunities available to them.

The Scotland Memorial Foundation is offering several scholarships to students in the Scotland Health Care System service area or a child of a Scotland Health Care System associate.

Those residing in Laurinburg, Maxton, Laurel Hill, Wagram, Gibson, Bennettsville, McColl, Clio, Rowland, Red Springs or the Pembroke area can qualify.

The scholarships include the W.R. Dulin Memorial scholarship, the Scotland Memorial Foundation Merit/Community Service-Based scholarship, the Allied Health/Nursing scholarships and Scotland Memorial Foundation Nursing/Allied Health Higher Education scholarship.

The Scotland Health Care System Auxiliary also offers two scholarships in honor of two volunteers of the health care system. To qualify for these scholarships applicants must have completed 100 volunteer hours with the health care system. The scholarships include the Joyce Smith scholarship and the Ruth Bisbee scholarship.

The applications for the scholarships are due by March 1 and can be submitted by mail or in-person at the Scotland Memorial Foundation office, which is located in the lobby of Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The applications along with more information and eligibility requirements can be found online at https://www.scotlandhealth.org/scotland-memorial-foundation/scholarship-program.

For information or questions, contact the Scotland Memorial Foundation at 910-291-7553.