REMEMBERING MLK JR.

LAURINBURG — For many years, Scotland County residents have gathered together to march up Main Street in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Not this year — instead, the march became a caravan.

“Even during this pandemic and what is happening all over the nation. I believe it to be in the best interest of our community and our unity,” said Herman Tyson, president of the Scotland County branch of the NAACP. “In the words of Martin Luther King, ‘the only way to drive out hate is with love’.

“We wanted to bring the community together with this caravan to continue to unite our community,” added Tyson. “As adults here in this county, we have to remember we are the example for the younger generation and in the midst of everything that is happening it is of great importance to show love and unity with our neighbors.”

Residents of all ages and races met on Atkinson street in front of the bowling alley to prepare for the caravan. Some decorated their vehicles with photos of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as sayings he is remembered for.

“It is important for us to do this,” said Qua’sheara Wright, age 10, of Laurinburg. “He is important to all of us and we support his dream.”

Multiple churches included their vans in the event and carried some of their members in the caravan.

When asked why participate, Carrie Hill, a member of Galilee United Methodist Church said, “In the words of the great Martin Luther King, ‘The time is always right to do what is right’.”

Also in attendance was Vietnam Veteran Mary Evans who said the event is a way of remembering and honoring a great man who helped forge equality.

“I feel like this day should always be celebrated and should always be appreciated. He was a great, leader, a great preacher and was a community and family man,” said Evans.

“He fought here for the same thing us veterans fought for in the war, our freedom and our equality,” continued Evans. “He lead the way for us to reach where we are today. He set the example and started a campaign that has continued on with his legacy.

Laurinburg resident Francis Willis. who was in attendance along with her fur-baby Rooster, who is actually a puppy, stated she has been participating in this event for a long time.

“It is important for us to participate,” said Willis. “We need to show our unity and our community spirit. We have been participating in this event for 30 years.”

