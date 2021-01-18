LeGrand offers a challenge to the community

LAURINBURG — The celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off on Sunday with a virtual unity service.

The event was put on by the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance and the Scotland County Branch of the NAACP with the theme of “Out of the Mountain of Despair, A Stone of Hope” along with scripture Joshua 4:20-24.

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand as the keynote speaker and was introduced by the Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, president of the Ministerial Alliance.

“Our community has been blessed with the opportunity of having a new superintendent take ranks of our school system as of Jan. 1,” Gibson said. “Dr. LeGrand comes to us after serving seven years as associate superintendent in the Montgomery County School systems. During that time one of her greatest focuses was that of accountability and diversity.”

Gibson also shared a story about a young slave boy who wanted to read, though he did not know how to.

“He found a relationship with a little girl who belonged to the slave master,” Gibson said. “Every night he would find his way to her bedroom window. Down outside the window, he would peep his head in, she’d turn the lamp on and he would simply ask her, what are you reading? Can you tell me the story?”

The girl’s father found out about this and moved his daughter out of the room, while he waited on the young boy who did come and put his head in the window.

“You know like I know during those times, and even now, they understood that if they did not want us to know anything they could put it in a book,” Gibson said. “The little boy said I don’t want any trouble I just wanted her to tell me the story … we want to ask Dr. LeGrand if you would come, tell us your story.”

LeGrand spoke on the day’s theme focusing on hope, faith and love. One of her big focuses was on what she is calling the Love Stone Challenge.

“I have faith that the community in Scotland County is a place where we can work, live, pray, struggle and stand up to freedom together,” LeGrand said. “The Love Stone Challenge figuratively is our duty to ensure a bright future for our children as noted in Joshua chapter four verses 20 to 24. In the literal form, the love challenge is our ability to demonstrate patience, kindness and unconditional love to everyone, every day and everywhere…

Patience for people who do not perform in the manner we expect,” LeGrand continued. “Kindness for people who do not have anything we deem of value to give us for our generosity, and unconditional love when people disappoint us because of their flaws. I accept the love stone challenge because I have hope.”

LeGrand continued by stating she gave everyone watching permission to hold her accountable for demonstrating God’s love.

“Together, we can birth victory out of our current situation in our community and nation,” LeGrand said. “I believe everything we need; hope, faith and love.”

