Husband charged with shooting his wife gets $3M bond

LAURINBURG — The man charged with shooting his wife on Wednesday has been given a hefty bond after his first appearance in court.

Kaid Mohamed Morshed, 77, of Terrace Circle was arrested on Wednesday morning and was seen by District Court Judge Christopher Rhue on Thursday.

“After complying with other provisions of the law, the court was required to set terms of pre-trial release,” said Clerk of Courts Phillip McRae. “A secured bond in the amount of $3 million was ordered. If released on bond, the court enumerated numerous conditions which include staying away from the victim and her family and surrendering his passport.”

McRae continued by saying the public defenders office was appointed to represent Morshed and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26.

An individual who was in the courtroom during the proceeding, but wished to remain anonymous, told The Laurinburg Exchange that Morshed was both a dual citizen of Yemen and the United States and only spoke Arabic, so the courts had to call Raleigh for a translator.

Morshed was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor and discharging a firearm in the city limits after his 45-year-old wife was shot early Wednesday morning in their Plaza Terrace Apartment. She remains in critical condition at an undisclosed medical facility.

The Exchange will continue to follow this story and provide additional details when more is released.

