City has limited agenda Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually and begin at 7 p.m. The live-stream can be found on the city of Laurinburg’s Facebook page.

Topics on the agenda include considering several ordinances to amend the Water/Sewer capital projects fund as well as considering to amend the budget appropriations ordinance to set up a North Fire Station capital project fund.

The council will also consider awarding Sanford Contractors, Inc., a contract for phase one of the distribution system improvements.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Manager Charles Nichols via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

