United Way offering candy bouquets for Valentine’s Day

LAURINBURG — Valentine’s Day is approaching and the United Way of Scotland County is offering an option other than flowers — in the way of candy bouquets.

“This fundraiser is a way for individuals to show their loved ones they care, through two Valentine’s Day favorites, flowers and candies,” said Coy Moody, executive director, “while giving back to our community.

“Recipients will receive an arrangement of 12 candies inside a ‘vase’ made out of four theater boxes of candy, hand-delivered with a personalized message.”

The bouquets, according to Moody, do much more than simply bring a smile to the recipient’s faces.

“These arrangements are $20 each and are sure to bring a smile to your special Valentine,” added Moody. “However, the benefits extend beyond that. That same $20 candy gram will provide hot healthy meals delivered to a home-bound senior citizen, it will provide over 100 lbs of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to our food-insecure neighbors or diabetic supplies to those without insurance. Twenty dollars doesn’t sound like much, but our non-profit partners work hard each day and are able to do great things through these contributions.”

This will be the United Way’s fourth year making and delivering the candy grams.

“Each year we have increased the number of bouquets we are able to assemble and deliver,” said Moody. “Last year we delivered around 150 bouquets.”

According to Moody, the proceeds from this fundraiser also go toward their annual campaign goal which supports 20 Scotland County non-profits.

“These non-profit organizations support our community by providing programs that benefit our neighbors in need,” said Moody. “They provide mental health resources, health care for the under-insured, domestic violence assistance, programs to keep our youth engaged, disaster assistance, access to healthy food and a variety of other programs that help sustain our community.”

Moody also stated, some of the candy is usually donated by businesses and individuals, due to this, they are not able to accept candy requests.

“We do, however, try to accommodate individuals with allergies by avoiding certain candies if noted on the order form,” said Moody.

To place an order, residents can stop by the United Way office, call the office at 910-276-6064, email at [email protected] or order online at https://forms.gle/ZAAw5t6ZKioKSL1cA.

“Our order form is located on our Facebook page @UWofScotlandCounty (United Way of Scotland County),” said Moody. “We accept payment by credit card or electronically through PayPal or Cashapp. Payment in cash or check will also be accepted at our office.”

Individuals who are not having their bouquets delivered will be able to pick up their bouquets from the United Way office prior to Friday, Feb. 12.

“We will make deliveries on Feb. 12 since Valentine’s Day falls on the weekend,” said Moody. “We ask that people check to make sure deliveries are accepted at the location, prior to placing their orders. We also ask that deliveries be directed to local businesses if possible.”

“Supplies are limited so order early,” added Moody.

The United Way office is located at 205B Lauchwood Drive.

“We will be following all of the COVID-19 guidelines during this event,” said Moody. “We thank the community for their continued support of the United Way and our partnering agencies.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.