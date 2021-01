The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will have many places closed on Monday, including schools and government offices.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— Scotland County offices will be closed.

— All courts will be closed Monday.

— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed.

— Scotland County Schools will be closed.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will remain open.