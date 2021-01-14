Reading Garden coming to Sycamore Lane

LAURINBURG — A new area to inspire young readers will soon be created at Sycamore Lane.

Media Specialist Kim Brown was recognized at Monday’s Board of Education meeting for receiving a $2,000 Bright Ideas Grant from the Lumbee River EMC for the “Readers in Bloom” project. Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds spoke to the board about what the grant will be used for.

“Step into the world of adventure, a world of imagination, a world that embraces the creativity of little minds: the Sycamore Lane Reading Garden,” Bounds said. “The Reading Garden will be located outside the media center in an open space begging to be utilized.”

The garden will feature literacy stations for students to work both individually and cooperatively but still be able to maintain six feet of distance between them. There will also be a selection of books for students to sit and read in the garden with a reading buddy.

“With existing sidewalks, students have room to play scrabble, to create individual stories using the magnetic storyboards, or to quiz each other on the various vocabulary flashcards,” Bounds said. “Four large magnetic boards will be placed on the wall for students to work on their ABCs, sight words, sentence building or story writing.”

The plan also includes students being able to assist in designing the reading garden, from planting flowers to building decorations that can be utilized by all.

This is the second year that Brown received a Bright Ideas Grant, which is meant to help improve classroom instruction and utilize innovative teaching methods.

Also during the meeting Bounds recognized Scotland Early College High School Principal Kesha Hood for the 100% graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year and Tanesha Revels-Epps, an exceptional children pre-kindergarten teacher at Sycamore Lane Primary for being one of the 27 state finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s 2020 Prudential Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

