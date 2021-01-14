BLOOD IS NEEDED

“Blood donated will go to help critically ill convalescent COVID patients. One donation of blood has the potential to save three lives. Furthermore, every 60 seconds 44 people are helped by Red Cross. Something else I found to be quite interesting is, according to Red Cross, 14,000 units of blood must be collected every day to meet patient’s needs.” — Kathy Williamson

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will be hosting a blood drive in early February, and donations are severely needed.

“Blood donated will go to help critically ill convalescent COVID patients,” said Williamson. “One donation of blood has the potential to save three lives.

“Furthermore, every 60 seconds 44 people are helped by Red Cross,” continued Williamson. “Something else I found to be quite interesting is, according to Red Cross, 14,000 units of blood must be collected every day to meet patient’s needs.”

The last blood drive held at the church was a big success.

“We held our last blood drive back in September,” said Kathy Williamson, a deacon at Laurinburg Presbyterian. “We exceeded our goal by 32% and we are hoping to once again exceed the goal for this drive.”

Williamson said precautions will be taken for the safety of staff, volunteers and those donating.

“Masks will be required, of course,” said Williamson. “If someone does not have one, we can provide them with one. We will also be checking temperatures before donors are allowed to enter the building.

“They will also have access to germicide wipes and hand sanitizer,” added Williamson. “We will also sanitize each station before the next donor is brought in.”

Residents wishing to schedule an appointment to donate blood can do so by calling the church office or visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

“We have already filled some of our slots,” said Williamson, “however, there are plenty of appointment slots still available. We will also be accepting walk-ins.

The drive will be held Feb. 3 from noon until 4:30 p.m.

“We will not turn anyone away who wishes to donate,” said Williamson, “unless of course, it is due to medical reasons.”

Laurinburg Presbyterian Church is located at 600 West Church St. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 910-276-0831, Ext. 301.

