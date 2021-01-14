Husband is charged

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and charged with shooting his wife, who remains in critical condition.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, Kaid Mohamed Morshed, 77, of Terrace Circle was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was jailed and, because of the domestic nature of the charges, he was not given a bond.

The charges come after police were called to the Plaza Terrace Apartment at 5 a.m. Wednesday in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived at the location, they located a 45-year-old female in an upstairs bedroom who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then transported to an out-of-county facility where she is in critical condition.

Morshed had been detained for questioning after the shooting before being arrested later in the day.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

