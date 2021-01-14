Spencer named communications specialist at LREMC

PEMBROKE — David Spencer has been named the communications specialist at Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation.

Spencer comes to LREMC from Northeastern Technical College in Cheraw, South Carolina, where he was the public information specialist. Spencer is now using his experiences and skills to optimize LREMC’s communication efforts between its members, employees, and the communities they serve.

Spencer hopes to strengthen existing communication channels while exploring new ways to get messaging out about LREMC.

“People digest information many different ways,” Spencer said. “It’s our goal to provide information to our members and the community however they choose to consume it.”

Spencer grew up in Lumberton, but now resides in Laurinburg. He enjoys writing, playing the piano, and recording the songs he hears in his head. He is the husband to his best friend, Tiffany Spencer, and the proud father of three children: Daveah, David Jr., and Amiyah.

Spencer is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, holding a bachelors degree in music. He also has a masters of science in entertainment business from Full Sail University.

“The Cooperative’s long-standing commitment to the community is what attracted me to the organization,” Spencer said. “Lumbee River EMC does so much, not only for its members, but for the communities we live in. I want to amplify that story.”

Lumbee River EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by the more than 50,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.