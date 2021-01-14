We’ve been pruned to thrive in 2021

The word today is like medicine — it will not work if we do not take it, but it will work if we take it and digest it.

Now ”thriving” is the word today. Everybody likes to thrive, especially in something good. I firmly believe that in anything that is good and is for our good, we want to thrive in it.

If we are entrepreneurs (in business for ourselves), we want to thrive and be financially successful; in our marriages when we marry for love, we want it to thrive and blossom and age as time goes by; in our church relationships and love for each other, we want to thrive in our fellowship with those in which we have a bond in the person of Jesus Christ — it should grow over the years with each other if we are growing in Christ.

In our business pursuits and personal ambitions, we want to thrive; in our relationship with God, as we yield ourselves to him; in anything that is good for us we want to thrive in it.

But Christians, those of us who belong to the Kingdom should be those who look for and seek to thrive in God each and every year that He gives to us; we should seek to reach our full potential and attain everything that God has for us.

In the spirit of this new year, we are excited about what God is doing and thankful that He has allowed all of us to be a part of His plan for this new year. For truly God had a purpose and a plan for allowing us to cross over into the new year.

I just want to tell you that you are purpose; that you are predestined to thrive this year; and only you can stop the process. God has ordained it. You are destined to thrive this year in a way you never thought possible; and somebody will! For somebody God is going to enlarge our territory; He wants to take all of us from point A to point B this year; in fact, the reason He brought you over into the new year is to THRIVE you!

But in order to do that He has to prune you; now when it comes to pruning, all of us know about it; the word “prune” means “to cut off or cut back parts of for better shape or more fruitful growth; prune the branches” … and we need to know today that we have to be pruned in order to thrive!

Some of us may not understand that but thriving spiritually cannot occur apart from pruning; therefore, those who complain about every negative thing; those who pity party over every adversity; those who shut down with every pain or heartache; those who are so family-oriented until they can’t do if family don’t do; and those who worry about the opinions of other people or those who are caught up in cliques to the extent they can only go if certain people go with them will NEVER thrive!

What grieves me, and I know it grieves God, is to see folk that God wants to use; folk with so much spiritual potential; folk that God has gifted, anointed to do Kingdom work, but they are so covered with the thickets of any of the above; they can’t move; they can’t flourish.

My community friends, I don’t care what the devil says, you were meant to thrive! I encourage you to speak to yourself in this brand-new year, “I was meant to thrive in 2021, but I’ve got to be pruned!”

Why do you think that you are receiving all the pushback that you are receiving? Why does it seem that you have a target on your back? Why you are struggling. Why is God taking some people out of your life that you don’t need; why is He distancing you from some of your family members in a good way.

You didn’t understand it, in fact you felt isolated; but we ought to thank God for it, because you are being “Pruned to thrive in 2021!” See, God has to prune you before he can use you! We have gotten so distracted by the virus until we forget that the church must go on.

Christians are to still thrive, but we must be pruned! But what does it mean to be “pruned” by God?” Pruning is not punishment for a Christian, it is a reward. God is the vinedresser who prunes the life of everyone who abides in Christ and bears the fruit of Christ.

Spiritual pruning enhances spiritual growth by removing whatever hinders spiritual growth. Whatever you don’t need in your life; whatever or whoever is a hinder to your growth and vitality he cuts or takes it away; so that you can flourish! And sometimes the process is painful. Jesus said “I am the true vine.” Every branch in me that does not bear fruit He takes away: and every branch that bears fruit He (prunes) it, to bring forth more fruit (John 15:1-5).”

Community, God has plans for all of us in 2021. Friends, I’m so glad that He pruned me; I’m so thankful for the roadblocks He put in my life; the detours He put me on. I’m glad for the tears I’ve had to shed; the stress I had to endure; it made me who I am today.

Let us all pray, prune me Lord! Prune me so you can use me; I want to thrive in 2021.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.