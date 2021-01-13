Phase 1B will include residents over 75 and front line workers

LAURINBURG — As Scotland County moves into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, some residents have raised questions about the process and the steps to determine who will receive the vaccine and when.

“The Scotland County government has a partnership with Scotland Memorial Hospital,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager. “We are working together to ensure we are following the guidelines presented by the state while providing our residents with the vaccine as efficiently as possible.

“Currently we are in phase 1B, which covers residents 75 years old and older, as well as front line essential workers,” continued Patterson. “The first group who will have the opportunity to take the vaccine will be those 75 years old and older.”

When asked how long it will take to make it through all three groups, Patterson responded by saying that it depends on different variables.

“Group two is health care workers and front line essential workers 50 years old and older,” said Patterson. “The third and final group in 1B is health care workers and front line essential workers of any age.

“We have no idea how long it will take to work our way through all the groups,” continued Patterson. “If we have only 10% participation in the first group, we will be able to move on to the next. “However if we have, say 80%, it will take longer to move on to the others.”

Patterson also said the county is working with the hospital along with the health department to determine a plan which will help make the process smoother once they reach group three.

“We do not know when pharmacies will receive the vaccine for distribution. If that happened during this phase, that would certainly speed up the process of getting the vaccine out to our residents.

“I would love to be able to just say, come get your vaccine, we will record your name, it will be entered into the system, come back when it is time for your second dose and just give everyone who wants the vaccine their first dose now, but unfortunately I can not do that,” added Patterson. “We have to follow the guidelines of the state.”

Patterson continued by saying there is a possibility of clinics and drive in settings as well once the third group starts receiving vaccines.

“Drive-in settings would not be good for our elderly residents, however, it is a good possibility we could do this for our essential workers,” said Patterson. “We want those who want to be vaccinated taken care of as badly as they do.”

Patterson also spoke on why local law enforcement and fire personnel have not received the vaccine, while Emergency Medical Services workers have after a rumor of surrounding counties who have already provided their fire and law enforcement employees with the vaccine.

“I cannot speak on whether or not other counties have already provided the vaccine to them or not,” said Patterson. “What I can say is they fall into the third group.

“However, I would say to those who want the vaccine, they do not have to receive it from us,” continued Patterson. “You do not have to take the vaccine in the county in which you live. If you know you can get it in another county and want to go get the vaccine from them, you can.”

Patterson finished by saying, the county office will be in contact with its essential workers in order to allow them to get a list of those wanting the virus.

“I just want everyone to know we are working and moving forward with this,” said Patterson. “We also have to work out how we will distribute the vaccine to our school staff, but we are working diligently together to make it as easy and as smooth a process as possible.”

