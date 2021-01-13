Woman shot, police detain husband

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg woman has been left in critical condition after apparently being shot by her husband on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Plaza Terrace Apartments at 5 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a 45-year-old female in an upstairs bedroom who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then transported to an out of county facility where she is in critical condition.

Kaid Morshed, 77, the husband of the victim is currently being detained by the Laurinburg Police Department for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

The Exchange will continue to follow this story and provide additional details when more is released.

