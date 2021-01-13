Schools superintendent talks about her 100-day plan

LAURINBURG — After officially taking over as superintendent for Scotland County Schools on Jan. 1, Takeda LeGrand made her first report to the Board of Education on Monday.

LeGrand focused on the 100-day entry plan, which begins with listening to stakeholders in the school district from parents, students, staff and community members.

“As we move on from listening, we move to learning,” LeGrand said. “I want to make sure that not only am I listening, but I’m also learning about the unique opportunities as well as challenges that are facing us here in Scotland County Schools.”

LeGrand continued by saying, after taking that information she wants to move forward with her leadership journey.

“Now we’re here in January and we’re about to begin that listening and learning tour,” LeGrand said. “So each of you will receive invites as board members to meet with me one-on-one — I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting with our school administrators, I will continue to meet with district staff and school-level staff in every department within the district.”

LeGrand stated that the listening and learning tour will take place throughout February and then move into planning with district leaders. The planning will look into what opportunities emerged and what strengths there are to celebrate.

“Leading will begin with a board report that you all will receive in April and then we will begin in April and June of 2021 our strategic planning process,” LeGrand said. “This is a new opportunity not only for myself but for Scotland County Schools … this is a great time and a right time for leadership and growth.”

Once the 100-day entry plan is over LeGrand will move over to the five-year cycle. LeGrand’s entire 100-day entry plan PowerPoint can be found on the Scotland County Schools website.

