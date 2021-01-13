Free smoke alarm installations will be available

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department is trying to get the word out on the importance of smoke alarms in households and will soon be giving them out to those in need.

“We have reapplied for a grant through the State Fire Marshall’s Office,” said Donald Locklear, fire inspector with LFD. “We will be receiving 54 alarms, however, we are not sure when exactly we will be getting those.”

The grant being awarded is the 2021 Smoke Alarm Canvasing Grant.

“Usually we would hold a Saturday campaign where we would go around and knock on the doors of residents and ask if they were in need of the equipment,” said Locklear. “But, due to the pandemic, we can’t do that this year. We will be installing alarms by appointment only.”

Locklear continued by saying when alarms are installed, the firefighters will be abiding by the National Fire Protection Association guidelines.

“For example,” said Locklear, “If we are installing in a two-bedroom home, we will place three alarms in the residence. One in each bedroom and one in the family area.”

Each household, according to Locklear, will not just receive the alarms, they will be educated on them as well.

“We will have a survey for the residents to complete and will give them instructions on maintaining the equipment,” said Locklear. “We will show them how to test the alarm and change the battery as well as educate them on when to replace the alarms.”

After the LFD has installed all 54 alarms and the paperwork has been sent into the OSFM, Locklear stated they will be able to apply for more.

“While we can apply for more,” said Locklear, “it will mainly depend on the availability and inventory available.

“Even though we do not have any smoke alarms yet, we do have some carbon monoxide alarms,” added Locklear. “If anyone is in need of a CO2 alarm, they can call the station and schedule for us to come out and install one for them.”

According to Locklear, smoke alarms are one of the most important pieces of equipment in a household.

“Alongside fire extinguishers, smoke alarms are very important,” said Locklear. “They can help save lives. There were more than 100 fire-related deaths last year in North Carolina alone and ultimately the main goal of installing these alarms is to help save lives and help keep the number of deaths down.”

For information on fire safety or to request a CO2 or smoke alarm, residents can call the Laurinburg Fire Department at 910-276-1811.

