Free COVID-19 testing set for Thursday

LAURINBURG — From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Groundwater Solutions Genesis Project 1 will offer free drive through Polymerase chain Reactions (PCR nasal swab) testing at Church Community Services.

Groundwater Solutions Genesis Project 1 was chosen by the federal government to serve in eastern North Carolina to assist with providing additional testing to those in our state.

They have held many successful testing in surrounding counties.

“We hope that as our local medical professionals must turn their attention to providing the vaccine that allowing this company to come in to perform testing might alleviate some stress on the healthcare system and provide additional opportunities for residents to be tested if they wish.”

There is no doctor’s order required. There is a ZERO co- pay no deductible will have to meet in order to receive the PCR test which again is the nasal swab test. Test results from the PCR test are usually returned within 48 hours.

The company WILL OFFER the Rapid test as well for a co-pay of $100.00. They do not recommend the rapid test as the best indicator or whether a patient has an active case of the virus as it has a higher degree of providing a FALSE negative result. This test is more suited for those who are trying to determine whether they might have already had the virus and are producing antibodies to it.

So again we will offer free carside testing on the Fairley Street Side of our building Tomorrow, January 14th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should come from Main Street turn onto Fairley Street and wait in line for testing while observing stop signs and not blocking any throughways.

The testing will be done carside and takes only a few minutes.