Davenport arrested for December murder

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County man wanted for the killing of his brother in December has been arrested.

According to Scotland County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Cribb, 49-year-old Jimmy Terrell Davenport was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with the first-degree murder of Frankie Davenport. He is being held in the Scotland County Detention Center with no bond.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to Lee’s Mill Road on Dec. 10 at 1:17 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival deputies and medical personnel found 51-year-old Frankie Davenport was found deceased in the living room of the residence.

“The home is that of a family member of Davenport,” a press release stated. “Scotland County Sheriff’s Office detectives did process the home and area as a death investigation.”

The firearm used in the shooting— a .32-caliber, black revolver handgun — was recovered at another location by Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Warrants were taken out for Jimmy Davenport and he was later located at a hospital in South Carolina where he was receiving medical treatment. It was undisclosed as to why he was in the hospital.

Upon being released from the care of the hospital Davenport was detained in South Carolina before he waived extradition and was transported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and taken before the magistrate.

