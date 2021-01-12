Bailey: ‘I hope we get to play’

LAURINBURG — Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey is usually thinking about next season’s schedule this time of year.

He’s still doing that, but the next season will start in one month rather than in the fall.

“I can’t wait to get on the other side of (COVID-19) — it’s been a long time since we’ve played football,” he told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. “We’re still planning on a spring season, but it’s been very different for the coaches and the players.”

Bailey added that virtual learning has been a challenge, as well, especially in such an impoverished community like this one.

“We only have 71 players in the program, and usually we’re around 100 — so 30% have failed classes in the first semester,” he said. “And it’s like that around the state. Sadly, many of those kids won’t ever finish school.”

The new season of high school football is slated to start Feb. 8, when teams can begin official practices. Scotland High will have a scrimmage with Asheville Reynolds in mid-February and the first game will be held on Feb. 26.

“I hope we get to play,” Bailey said.

When this season does open, Bailey said he expects there to be about 100 fans allowed at home game, primarily parents of players. He also said the games will most likely be live-streamed.

“If the state would allow us that 7% number, we could have about 1,000 fans,” he said.

The Fighting Scots’ coach also took a look into the Fall 2021 season, when Scotland High will drop back to Class 3-A.

“I’m looking forward to playing 3-A football,” he said. “I’m tired of playing schools with 2,500 kids — we have about 1,400.

“Listen, last year during the playoffs, there were 26 3-A teams bigger than us,” Bailey added. “But here’s what I know … the championship trophies in 3-A are the same size as the ones for 4-A. I hope to win a 4-A title this spring, and I tell people I’ve never lost a championship game in May.”

Bailey also answered a few questions from Rotary members, including one about former star Zamir White.

“He’s doing great … academically and overall,” he said. “He has some options, but I don’t think going to the NFL would be a good one.

Bailey said White hasn’t been able to really show what he can do at Georgia because “they have too many good running backs — each one was the best in their school’s history, like Zamir.”

Bailey said he’d like to see White transfer to a school where he can be the feature back, but if he had to guess he’d say White will stay at Georgia.

“He’s happy there,” Baily said.

