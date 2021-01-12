City will play host to pair of MLK celebrations

LAURINBURG — A celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. will kick off Sunday with a unity speech provided by Takeda LeGrand, the new superintendent for Scotland County Schools.

“I view Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a time to honor and celebrate the power of love, service, equity and unity on man-kind,” said LeGrand. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the keynote speaker for the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance and the Scotland County Branch No. 5545 of the NAACP.

“My participation in the event is a way for me to honor the life and sacrifices of Martin Luther King Jr., my ancestors and other equity greats of the past,” continued LeGrand, “as well as the many diverse individuals working today to demonstrate love, equity and unity.

The speech is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be held virtually for the safety of those wishing to attend. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom meeting using the meeting ID 4976654972 or on Facebook Live.

“Our positions of service and influence provide all of us with a platform to serve. Martin Luther King Jr., stated, ‘Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve’,” said LeGrand. “I am eager to serve and consider every service opportunity a duty, debt payment and an investment.”

On Monday …

The celebration will continue on Monday with a caravan traveling up Main Street in Laurinburg.

Residents who want to be part of the caravan are asked to meet at the bowling alley at 1509 Atkinson St. Cars should begin lining by 9:45 a.m.

“Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy has always been important as his sacrifices can be accredited for many of the advances made in our nation over the last 50 years,” said Pastor Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr. “Dr. King’s non-violent protests and messages of peace and unity served as a catalyst of change during the Jim Crow error of segregation to bring people of color to a more recognized and respected place in society.”

Residents who will be parading up Main Street are asked to decorate their vehicles in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

“It is as important now to resound the messages of the need for peace and unity in consideration of the continuous rise of racism in our nation today,” said Gibson.

“When I consider the recent unjust killings by those sworn to protect and serve who with badges, bars and bullets have taken out black lives defenselessly on the streets and been supported by some judicial leaders to suggest black lives don’t matter,” continued Gibson, “or the many lives taken senselessly in domestic, drug or gang activity in our local communities by those of whom they know and even more the most recent acts of white supremacist’s who raided our nation’s capital in such violent and volatile ways, we must celebrate Dr. King.”

The procession will begin at 10 a.m., leaving from the bowling alley and traveling up Main Street, through downtown and ending at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

“I think now more than ever we have to encourage generations now and embed in those coming behind us that we are all created equal,” said Gibson, “that every life matters regardless of race, creed, or color and that peace is still the way of moving forward.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 causes us to have to do things differently as we are worshipping together virtually and driving in a caravan rather than gathering together in person and marching,” continued Gibson, “but I would say to all community members, the need to gather is even greater than before. Everyone will not see the need to sacrifice but for those in our community whether black, white, Native American, Hispanic or other, if you believe in non-violence and peace for our community, now is the time to stand together and support the life and legacy of Dr. King.”

