LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual Christmas Tree Burn was held Monday night and, even with things being a little different, firefighters and onlookers seemed to make the best of the changes.

Marshmallows and clothes hangers were not provided as usual, however, some residents brought their own and roasted them over small fires provided by the explorers with the LFD.

The event concluded around 8 p.m. when firefighters extinguished the fire and made sure it was completely out before leaving Legion Park.