City, county payments are

near or better than in 2020

LAURINBURG — Despite dealing with a global pandemic, as of Dec. 31, 2020, the city of Laurinburg has collected more property tax money than it did in 2019 at this time.

Property owners in the city were billed around July and August and were due to submit their payments for their taxes beginning Sept. 1 — but had until Jan. 6 to pay them before interest begins to accrue.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, there had been $2,414,297.61 collected for the 2020 taxes at the end of 2020, which is $119,832.55 more than was collected last year at the same time.

Nichols did add that more people paid their taxes last week before the deadline, but that number is still being calculated.

“We will send out delinquent letters in February to those who haven’t paid,” Nichols said. “In March the names of those who still haven’t paid will go in the paper after council approves it … citizens who pay their taxes before it goes to the council will not have their name printed on the list.”

Nichols also said that, if taxes are paid before Aug. 31, there is a 1% discount on them.

While interest has already begun to accrue on the property taxes, for those who still need to pay, they can do so at City Hall or mail in a payment.

City Hall is located at 303 W. Church St.; for those who wish to mail their taxes, they can be sent to P.O. Box 249, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353.

For information about taxes or any other questions, the city office’s number is 910-276-8257 and the city tax office number is 910-291-1735.

***

County taxes

mostly paid

A large majority of Scotland County residents have paid their property tax bill for 2020, but some still have not.

The deadline for Scotland County property tax to be paid came and went last week, and those residents who have not yet paid could be facing late fees applied to their bills.

“We do add interest to those property tax bills which are delinquent,” said Jim Brown, Scotland County tax manager. “It begins with a 2% increase and goes up each month at a slow rate.

“Taxes that are delinquent per G.S. 105-369(c) shall be listed after March 1, of any given year,” continued Brown. “To be safe and not have them listed please have them paid no later than the end of February.”

Brown continued by saying the properties to be listed will only be those from 2020 that are past due

“For collection purposes, we don’t differentiate properties as private or commercial properties,” said Brown.

“Our collection rate for 2020 at present is around the same as it has been for previous years for the same time frame,” added Brown. “Last year the collection rate was 95.84 % which was slightly up from the preceding year.”

After delinquent properties are advertised in The Laurinburg Exchange, according to Brown, per the general statutes in March, the county will continue with its collection remedies as usual.

“And we will gladly accept payments whenever we can,” said Brown.