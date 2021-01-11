Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their motor vehicle and stole a wallet with ID cards. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet with ID cards and debit cards. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — AT&T at U.S. 401-Bypass reported to the police department on Friday that an iPhone 11 valued at $1,100 was stolen from the store.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Saturday that $1,500 was taken off their debit card. There is a person of interest and the investigation is on-going.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Sunday that two parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire causing $600 in damages.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Darien Britt, 21, of Wagram was arrested Friday for an outstanding warrant for communicating threats and probation violation. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Parrish Davis, 26, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jordan Easterling, 23, of Mills Street was arrested Sunday for larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.