Don’t be afraid to re-purpose a garden space

Many years ago, I had a diseased black walnut tree in my back yard that had to be removed. I was not able at that time to grind up the stump, so I decided to build a mound over it so that about a foot of soil covered the stump.

The mound was shaped like a half-moon with a six-foot wooden fence anchoring the back straight edge, which was 17’ long. The curve was 12’ at its widest point. The highest point on the mound was about 2’ above the yard level. On this mound for the first several years I planted annuals such as vincas and impatiens.

They looked beautiful for several months and then fungal diseases and cold weather turned them into withered stems and I was left with an unsightly space until the arrival of the next spring planting period. I covered the mound with pine straw to suppress weeds with only modest success. But over the years I got tired of this annual repetition of chores. I was transplanting 110 vincas from 3-foot pots every spring!

I decided two years ago to re-purpose this mound as a perennial bed with three large rocks, dwarf conifers and a few perennial plants that bore blue-purple flowers. At the top of the mound in a two-foot circle defined by white stones I chose to plant a few white and rose vincas as a summer focal point and then replace these with black stones set inside the white perimeter that would accent the mound for the months of winter and spring.

Every other year, I renew the 2 inches of hardwood mulch that covers the bare soil. As an added bonus, the hardwood mulch holds well during rainstorms and prevents erosion of the mound.

My plant list included:

— Seven Dwarf Nana procumbens juniper

— One Juniperus conferta ‘Golden Pacific’

— One Dwarf Hinoki cypress ‘Just Dandy’

— Three Feather reed grass ‘Karl Foerster’ (set against the back fence)

— Three Creeping Phlox subulata ‘Bill Baker’

— Five Liriope (dwarf light green variety)

— Nine Liriope (variegated white/green variety)

— One Lithodora diffusa ‘Grace Ward’

— One Platycodon grandiflora ‘Astra Blue’ (commonly known as Balloon Flower)

The last two are the perennial flowering plants that bloom from late spring into mid-summer.

All of these plants, once established, require little watering even in the heat of summer and tolerate a mix of mostly sun with some afternoon shade.

Now the mound displays color and variety the year around with much reduced maintenance requirements. So, gardeners, don’t be afraid to use your imagination to take an area that has a tired look or requires constant maintenance and transform it into a bed that displays color and interesting variations throughout the four seasons!

Larry Schulz is a Scotland County resident and master gardener.