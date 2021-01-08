Pension spiking to cost Scotland County Schools $406,425

LAURINBURG — $406,425.12.

That’s the size of a bill heading to Scotland County Schools from the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System in reference to reported pension spiking.

“Pension spiking is where somebody has a dramatic increase in their salary in their final few years of employment,” said Treasurer Dale Folwell. “That results in a substantial increase in their pension which they otherwise wouldn’t have received.”

Some of the factors that can cause an entity to have to pay this compensation can be anything from a substantial increase in compensation — including significant late‐career promotions, conversion of benefits into compensation and leave payouts at retirement. The breakdown from what exactly caused Scotland County’s bill is unclear at this time.

The Treasurer’s Office could not legally confirm the identity of the retiree, but sources outside the office told The Exchange it was former Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

The 2014 law …

“I inherited this law from the previous treasurer and what was happening was when this occurred was the increased cost of this pension was paid for by all the other pensioners in the program,” Folwell said. “When you increase the pension dramatically and you don’t pay on it, the cost then has to come from everyone else.”

In 2014, legislation was passed by the General Assembly to establish the contribution-based benefit cap to control the practice of pension spiking, which exceeds what member’s contributions would fund. The law is designed to prevent employees that are earning more than $100,000 from inflating or “spiking” their salaries by converting perks to salary in their final years before retirement.

“We don’t pick and choose which laws to apply and we don’t pick and chose who to apply them to,” Folwell says. “I want to be extremely clear to the readers in Scotland County, this isn’t about the custodian who is becoming the lead custodian … this is meant for the compensation that exceeds $100,000.”

Folwell added cases like this are infrequent but are seen more in people who are in power or know the people in power and/or who have high salaries. One of the districts that had a highly publicized case was Johnston County, which was asked to pay $637,538.71 in 2019 following the retirement of former Superintendent Ross Renfrow.

“It’s not our job to tell people what they should pay other people,” Folwell said. “Our job is to apply the law when they make decisions at a local level that raise the pension cost for everyone else.”

Scotland County Commissioner Tim Ivey spoke to The Exchange on the bill, as the county does annually give funding to the school district.

“I have had knowledge of this issue for a few days now,” Ivey said. “I am again amazed that the elected officials of this county would saddle the good people of this county with this massive bill. Most people in this county will work 40 years and retire with a tenth of this amount. I find it to be unexplainable and outrageous, to say the least.”

Scotland County Board Chair Rick Singletary said that the board had not yet been made aware of the amount due.

“There are several others that have had the same issue across the state and most have been dismissed,” Singletary said. “But once the board is made aware of it, then we’ll get together with our attorney and figure out what to do.”

