La Familia Restaurant now open in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — There’s a new eatery in town and it is already getting rave reviews from some of those who were able to attend the first day of its soft opening.

“I went to eat here after work and it was delicious,” said Angie Bullard Foster on a Facebook post. “I think I found my new favorite Mexican restaurant.”

La Familia Mexican Restaurant opened on Thursday. According to the owner, Ernesto Alonzo, he is considered it to be a soft opening because there are still big additions coming to the menu.

“Right now we are taking orders by phone for carryout or in person as well as dine-in,” said Alonzo. “We stayed pretty steady yesterday, which is pretty good considering we have not really advertised yet.

“We are still waiting on our liquor license before we advertise more,” continued Alonzo. “Once we have that we will extend our menu to include food specials and drinks.”

Alonzo described the food being served as traditional Mexican. On the menu can be found items such as cheese dip, various nacho items and tacos— as well as many more items.

“I decided to open my own restaurant because I was tired of working for or partnering with other people,” said Alonzo. “I have worked on a line for over 20 years for different Mexican restaurants, as well as Italian.

“We invite you all to come out and try our restaurant and we really hope you enjoy our food.”

La Familia restaurant is located in the Holly Square shopping center next to Sherwin Williams. To reach the restaurant call 910-506-4887. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

