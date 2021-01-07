State’s proposed social studies standards prompt debate

RALEIGH — Efforts in North Carolina to make social studies standards more inclusive are drawing complaints as well as praise.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that reaction on Wednesday to the proposed standards was largely split along partisan lines.

The State Board of Education reviewed proposed K-12 standards that include language such as having teachers discuss systemic discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

“I think a lot of this is being done for political purposes, and I simply do not like it,” said new Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a member of the state board. “I want to go on record as saying that I am completely against these standards as they are written now.”

Board member Jill Camnitz said the standards are not about blame and guilt.

“Rather, we’re seeking to draw on the richness of the American historical experience as a gift to our children, so that they can better appreciate their legacy, strengthen their sense of connection to each other and work together to improve the American experience for all,” she said.