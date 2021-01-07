Hospital nearing capacity, but won’t turn patients away

LAURINBURG — COVID-19 has been putting challenges of all kinds before administrators and employees of hospitals across the country, especially in rural areas like Scotland County. But even though other facilities in the region are being forced to divert patients, Scotland Health Care System won’t be one of them.

“We never close or turn patients away or deny care,” said Chief Medical Examiner Cheryl J. Davis. “We may divert out of county ambulances when we reach capacity but any patient that arrives on our campus is seen and examined.

“However, some patients may have to wait in the Emergency Department for a bed on an inpatient unit,” added Davis.

This week, Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton began to divert patients due to the overwhelming number of patients already being seen.

Davis said the hospital is at greater than 90% capacity with all beds, but were not beyond capacity as of Thursday.

“Currently we have 38 COVID patients in our hospital and we have seen approximately 2,500 total patients,” said Davis. “We have had a total of 52 deaths since March.

“We also have a significant number of patients hospitalized for non-COVID related conditions,” added Davis. “As we have said before, patients have been delaying medical care during the pandemic and these hospitalizations are a result of that.”

Davis added that the hospital serves patients from Robeson County on a daily basis but have not seen an increase above average in the last two days due to Southeastern Regional Medical Center diverting patients.

“However,” said Davis, “we have been planning for this time for months and we are prepared and ready to care for the community.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.