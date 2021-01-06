Hammond Park celebrates expansion

“We’re not just putting parks together and hoping for the best, we want people to come out and exercise here at Hammond Park but we also want to program around this park and have some community days. Opportunities like this for citizens to come out and exercise for free is a big plus.” — Bryan Graham

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is starting off the new year on a good note, as Hammond Park celebrated the completion of its revitalization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

With it’s walking trail, Hammond Park is a destination that has drawn people in for exercise and now even more so with the children’s exercise course and adult exercise equipment.

“Our intent from the advisory board and from our staff is to really diversify the parks that we have here in the county,” said Director Bryan Graham. “There’s a lot of places for kids to play … in applying for several grants I noticed that Scotland County is 95th in health outcomes across the state so knowing that a lot of people come out here to exercise, why not really enhance this park for an exercise opportunity.

Graham added the park couldn’t have been done without community partners such as Smithfield Foods and the Scotland Memorial Foundation. The total cost of the park expansion was $148,000 with $87,500 coming from grants including $40,000 from the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

“We’re not just putting parks together and hoping for the best, we want people to come out and exercise here at Hammond Park but we also want to program around this park and have some community days,” said Graham. “Opportunities like this for citizens to come out and exercise for free is a big plus.”

Graham added even with restrictions in place, the space can allow for programming once the weather warms up again.

“Obviously, with restrictions, it puts a damper on things for now but knowing that we have a tremendous open space and we can still keep proper guidelines, we can still plan out here,” Graham said. “We can still plan out here in the spring and moving forward. We’re excited for the opportunities that this park brings and excited to diversify our park settings.”

Community leaders such as Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s Chair Carol McCall and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dale McInnis all spoke congratulating parks and recreation on the completion.

“This park is well used and it has always been,” said Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis. “But it’s going to be used more than ever now … the park now is the best it has ever been and it really is a great asset to the city of Laurinburg.”

The next project, according to Graham, will be an ADA compliant playground at the James L. Morgan Complex as an expansion onto the playground that is already there.

